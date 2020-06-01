All apartments in Palm Harbor
3142 Sumner Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

3142 Sumner Way

3142 Sumner Way · (813) 802-8519
Location

3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519
- 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms. Kitchen is fresh, clean and offers granite counter tops, nice appliances and custom color lighting, A large sink island provides lots of counter & storage space too. Bathrooms are updated. nice vanities, counter tops. Tub in master bath as well as walk in shower. Tub/shower combo in 2nd bathroom. 3 bedrooms and these a work at home office. pool views from the back yard. This home has been well maintained, with updated windows. home is right off 19 and is right next to lake tarpon. the pool is screened in and will not last long

3142 Sumner Way,Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(RLNE5649035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Sumner Way have any available units?
3142 Sumner Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Sumner Way have?
Some of 3142 Sumner Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Sumner Way currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Sumner Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Sumner Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 Sumner Way is pet friendly.
Does 3142 Sumner Way offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Sumner Way does offer parking.
Does 3142 Sumner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Sumner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Sumner Way have a pool?
Yes, 3142 Sumner Way has a pool.
Does 3142 Sumner Way have accessible units?
No, 3142 Sumner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Sumner Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Sumner Way has units with dishwashers.
