Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519

- 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms. Kitchen is fresh, clean and offers granite counter tops, nice appliances and custom color lighting, A large sink island provides lots of counter & storage space too. Bathrooms are updated. nice vanities, counter tops. Tub in master bath as well as walk in shower. Tub/shower combo in 2nd bathroom. 3 bedrooms and these a work at home office. pool views from the back yard. This home has been well maintained, with updated windows. home is right off 19 and is right next to lake tarpon. the pool is screened in and will not last long



3142 Sumner Way,Palm Harbor, FL 34684



(RLNE5649035)