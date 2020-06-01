Newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath Available now! Property is very quiet. At the end of a dead end street. Directly on Pinellas trail in the charming village of Crystal Beach. Just minutes to the Gulf. Tenant to have space in garage. Sliding door that leads to private porch. Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 AVERY AVENUE have any available units?
312 AVERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.