31187 U.S. 19
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

31187 U.S. 19

31187 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

31187 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
This Apartment is conveniently located within Pinellas County off of US 19 and makes commuting easy. There are many amenities on site to include basketball court, tennis court, racquetball court, swimming pool and bbq area for those weekend days when you are hanging with friends and family, Jacuzzi and Sauna, fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment, playground for the kids and on site maintenance and leasing staff. All units come cable ready and have additional features that include: Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher, Disposal, Large Closets, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio/Balcony, Refrigerator, Storage Space, Washer/Dryer, etc. .For more information or to set a time to see the unit please contact Ryan Marino ( Licensed Real Estate Agent) at 727-5276-3585.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/31187-us-19-palm-harbor-fl-34684-usa-unit-1/aa76d678-e4ba-45c6-be83-f74949564104

(RLNE5554898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

