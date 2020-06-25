All apartments in Palm Harbor
2905 Macalpin Dr S
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

2905 Macalpin Dr S

2905 Macalpin Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Macalpin Drive North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA (727) 642-3678. Nice 55+ community.Single family home.tile floors.Golf membership available with one time fee.One car garage.screened porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have any available units?
2905 Macalpin Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have?
Some of 2905 Macalpin Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Macalpin Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Macalpin Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Macalpin Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Macalpin Dr S offers parking.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have a pool?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have accessible units?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Macalpin Dr S has units with dishwashers.
