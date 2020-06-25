Rent Calculator
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2905 Macalpin Dr S
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM
2905 Macalpin Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2905 Macalpin Drive North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA (727) 642-3678. Nice 55+ community.Single family home.tile floors.Golf membership available with one time fee.One car garage.screened porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have any available units?
2905 Macalpin Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have?
Some of 2905 Macalpin Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2905 Macalpin Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Macalpin Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Macalpin Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Macalpin Dr S offers parking.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have a pool?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have accessible units?
No, 2905 Macalpin Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Macalpin Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Macalpin Dr S has units with dishwashers.
