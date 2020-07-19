2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled villa 2/2 1030 Sq. Ft. with GRANITE, large kitchen, tile floors and community POOL!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087

Tile flooring throughout

Newer appliances

Custom GRANITE counters in kitchen

Renovated bathrooms

GRANITE vanity tops

Large living room

Good size enclosed porch

Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Community POOL!



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

HOA does not allow pets in this community.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour. HOA application and approval may be required.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



No Pets Allowed



