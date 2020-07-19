All apartments in Palm Harbor
2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C

2880 Grovewood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2880 Grovewood Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled villa 2/2 1030 Sq. Ft. with GRANITE, large kitchen, tile floors and community POOL!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring throughout
Newer appliances
Custom GRANITE counters in kitchen
Renovated bathrooms
GRANITE vanity tops
Large living room
Good size enclosed porch
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Community POOL!

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
HOA does not allow pets in this community.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour. HOA application and approval may be required.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have any available units?
2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have?
Some of 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C offer parking?
No, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C has a pool.
Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 Grovewood Blvd. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
