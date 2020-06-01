All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2860 Denmarsh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2860 Denmarsh Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:52 PM

2860 Denmarsh Court

2860 Denmarsh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2860 Denmarsh Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have any available units?
2860 Denmarsh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 2860 Denmarsh Court currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Denmarsh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Denmarsh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Denmarsh Court is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court offer parking?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have a pool?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have accessible units?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Denmarsh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Denmarsh Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg