Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE
2850 Countrybrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
2850 Countrybrook Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Countrybrook
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful fully furnished ground floor 2br/2b with hardwood flooring. Private rear view, close to pool. Easy access to Honeymoon Island State Park and Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 COUNTRYBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Similar Pages
Palm Harbor 1 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with Balconies
Palm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg