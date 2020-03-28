2840 TANGELO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, updated appliances, charming, light wood cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, screened backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!