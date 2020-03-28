All apartments in Palm Harbor
2840 TANGELO WAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:26 AM

2840 TANGELO WAY

2840 Tangelo Way · No Longer Available
2840 Tangelo Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, updated appliances, charming, light wood cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, screened backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2840 TANGELO WAY have any available units?
2840 TANGELO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 TANGELO WAY have?
Some of 2840 TANGELO WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 TANGELO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2840 TANGELO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 TANGELO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2840 TANGELO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2840 TANGELO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2840 TANGELO WAY offers parking.
Does 2840 TANGELO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 TANGELO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 TANGELO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2840 TANGELO WAY has a pool.
Does 2840 TANGELO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2840 TANGELO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 TANGELO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 TANGELO WAY has units with dishwashers.
