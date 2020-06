Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, nice tile, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers updated appliances and rich wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room includes large windows and a stylish fireplace. Relax or entertain guests in the luxurious pool. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!