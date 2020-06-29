All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE

2772 Wesleyan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2772 Wesleyan Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home on corner lot in the Countryside area. Foyer entrance takes you to great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings open into the tiled eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and two pantry closets! The home has newer carpet thru out. There are french doors to what can be used as a separate dining area or den. There is a master suite (master bath with newly tiled walk in shower) and two guest bedrooms (one has a double door entrance at the front of the home) along with guest bath with shower/tub combination. You will find a screen enclosed lanai off the living area with private fenced back yard. The laundry is located in the two car garage. Lawn service is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have any available units?
2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have?
Some of 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg