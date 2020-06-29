2772 WESLEYAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home on corner lot in the Countryside area. Foyer entrance takes you to great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings open into the tiled eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and two pantry closets! The home has newer carpet thru out. There are french doors to what can be used as a separate dining area or den. There is a master suite (master bath with newly tiled walk in shower) and two guest bedrooms (one has a double door entrance at the front of the home) along with guest bath with shower/tub combination. You will find a screen enclosed lanai off the living area with private fenced back yard. The laundry is located in the two car garage. Lawn service is included in the rent. This is a non smoking residence.