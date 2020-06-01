2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD

Well maintained 1 Bedroom 1 Bath villa with 1 car garage in 55+ community of highland Lakes. Granite countertops Laminate flooring.all updated in perfect condition Enjoy all Highland Lakes has to offer. Water sewer & trash are included in rent. Washer and dryer in garage with room for a car.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
