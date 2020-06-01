2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1 Bedroom 1 Bath villa with 1 car garage in 55+ community of highland Lakes.

Granite countertops Laminate flooring.all updated in perfect condition

Enjoy all Highland Lakes has to offer.

Water sewer & trash are included in rent.

Washer and dryer in garage with room for a car.