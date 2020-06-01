All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD

2732 Highlands Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2732 Highlands Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 1 Bedroom 1 Bath villa with 1 car garage in 55+ community of highland Lakes.
Granite countertops Laminate flooring.all updated in perfect condition
Enjoy all Highland Lakes has to offer.
Water sewer & trash are included in rent.
Washer and dryer in garage with room for a car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 HIGHLANDS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg