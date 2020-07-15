All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2661 Orangewood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2661 Orangewood Ct
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

2661 Orangewood Ct

2661 Orangewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2661 Orangewood Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Donna Blackstone @727-686-1376. Nice 3/2/2 single family home in convenient Palm Harbor location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Orangewood Ct have any available units?
2661 Orangewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 Orangewood Ct have?
Some of 2661 Orangewood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Orangewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Orangewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Orangewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Orangewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2661 Orangewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Orangewood Ct offers parking.
Does 2661 Orangewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Orangewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Orangewood Ct have a pool?
No, 2661 Orangewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Orangewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2661 Orangewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Orangewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Orangewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg