All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:21 PM

265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE

265 North Harbor Drive · (727) 517-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

265 North Harbor Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for a like-new Townhome in Palm Harbor, then this is at the top of your List! Built by Tarpon Springs Premier Builder, Pioneer Homes, this Townhome features all the upgrades you are looking for. Wood flooring throughout the entire second floor, ceramic tile downstairs, stainless appliances and more. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome sits among only 70 Units in the Community. Harbor Ridge features a Privacy Wall, Lush landscaping, Community Pool and Cabana. Located across from the famous Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort, you are close to shopping, schools, multiple parks and much more. Call now for a convenient preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity