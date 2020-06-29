265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you are looking for a like-new Townhome in Palm Harbor, then this is at the top of your List! Built by Tarpon Springs Premier Builder, Pioneer Homes, this Townhome features all the upgrades you are looking for. Wood flooring throughout the entire second floor, ceramic tile downstairs, stainless appliances and more. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome sits among only 70 Units in the Community. Harbor Ridge features a Privacy Wall, Lush landscaping, Community Pool and Cabana. Located across from the famous Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort, you are close to shopping, schools, multiple parks and much more. Call now for a convenient preview!