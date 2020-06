2642 PINE RIDGE WAY S

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR END UNIT FOR RENT! 2 BED/2 FULL BATH, NEAT AND CLEAN, IN SOUGHT AFTER PINE RIDGE AT PALM HARBOR 55+ COMMUNITY! LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH NEUTRAL TILE THAT EXTENDS OUT TO THE COVERED PATIO. THERE'S A TILED DINETTE AREA AND A LARGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN SPACE AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM AND SHOWER. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. GUEST BEDROOM HAS LARGE DOUBLE CLOSET AND GUEST BATHROOM INCLUDES BATHTUB AND SHOWER. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, WATER, TRASH AND USE OF THE COMMUNITY AMMENITIES - HEATED POOL, SPA AND SHUFFLE BOARD COURT. FULLY FURNISHED AND OWNER WILL REMOVE FURNITURE IF NEEDED PRIOR TO LEASE. ONE CAT OR DOG ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS WITH OWNER APPROVAL. $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE. $50 HOA APPLICATION FEE AND HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!