2610 13TH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court

2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Wedgewood of Palm Harbor. Great floor plan! Downstairs includes Kitchen, Dining area, Living Room, Half Bath with Laundry. Upstairs includes Master Bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, plus second Bedroom & Bath all upstairs! Private outside patio area with access from the living room or dining/kitchen area as well as 2 separate balcony’s off of each bedroom. Community pool & spa included as well as tennis courts, basketball courts and playground.