Cypress Falls. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. 2nd floor unit with balcony. Water, sewer and trash included with a $50.00 cap. Convenient to movies, shopping, St. Pete College, Sunset Park, US 19 and more. Small pet considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2480 CYPRESS POND ROAD have any available units?
2480 CYPRESS POND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.