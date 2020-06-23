2480 CYPRESS POND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cypress Falls. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. 2nd floor unit with balcony. Water, sewer and trash included with a $50.00 cap. Convenient to movies, shopping, St. Pete College, Sunset Park, US 19 and more. Small pet considered.