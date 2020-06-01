BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3 BED/2BATH/2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED IN BACK YARD - FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM - INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER - OUTDOOR PATIO - NEW A/C AND NEW DUCT WORK - NEWER APPLIANCES - FRESHLY PAINTED - NEW VYNIL FENCES AND MORE. TENANT PAYS FOR UTILITIES . TENANT APPROVAL AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2448 GROVE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2448 GROVE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.