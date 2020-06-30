All apartments in Palm Harbor
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2405 Eagle Chase Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2405 Eagle Chase Drive

2405 Eagle Chase Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Eagle Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,399 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This req

(RLNE5596056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have any available units?
2405 Eagle Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have?
Some of 2405 Eagle Chase Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Eagle Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Eagle Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Eagle Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Eagle Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Eagle Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.

