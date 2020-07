Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nicely furnished home available for rent 1-May-2020 to 1-November -2020. GREAT Palm harbor location. Rent includes all utilities with a cap of $100 a month on electric, Internet cap at $70 a month and water capped at $160 every other month. Garage is not available for use.