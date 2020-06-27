All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N

2336 Pinnacle Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Pinnacle Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cobbs Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage pool home in wonderful community. Recreation available, tennis courts, basketball court, boat slip on Lake Tarpon availabe for fee. Trash, lawn fee and pool maintenance included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have any available units?
2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N offer parking?
Yes, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N offers parking.
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
