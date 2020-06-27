2336 Pinnacle Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Cobbs Landing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage pool home in wonderful community. Recreation available, tennis courts, basketball court, boat slip on Lake Tarpon availabe for fee. Trash, lawn fee and pool maintenance included in rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N have any available units?
2336 PINNACLE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.