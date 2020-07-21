All apartments in Palm Harbor
2310 TALLYHO LANE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2310 TALLYHO LANE

2310 Tallyho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Tallyho Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Walking distance to Sutherland Elementary & Zoned for Palm Harbor University! 2 BR 2 Bath End unit Villa, beautiful Courtyard setting, Nice size front porch, Nice Floor plan, Living RM opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Nook with Bay Window. Large master Suite with beautiful updated Bath & sliding doors leading to back patio. Nice size 2nd BR also with updated private bath. In-Unit Laundry. Great community offers beautiful resort-like Heated swimming pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Shuffleboard & Playground, Water & Trash included in the Lease. Owner requests 1st, Last and $1,500 Security Deposit, 2 Small pets are welcome, $250.00 Deposit for each pet is non Refundable. Great Location., Just minutes to Honeymoon Beach/ Caladesi Island, Fred Howard Beach & Park, 15-20 Minutes to Clearwater Beach, 20-30 Minutes to Tampa Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have any available units?
2310 TALLYHO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have?
Some of 2310 TALLYHO LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 TALLYHO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2310 TALLYHO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 TALLYHO LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 TALLYHO LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE offer parking?
No, 2310 TALLYHO LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 TALLYHO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2310 TALLYHO LANE has a pool.
Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have accessible units?
No, 2310 TALLYHO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 TALLYHO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 TALLYHO LANE has units with dishwashers.
