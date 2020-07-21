2310 TALLYHO LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Walking distance to Sutherland Elementary & Zoned for Palm Harbor University! 2 BR 2 Bath End unit Villa, beautiful Courtyard setting, Nice size front porch, Nice Floor plan, Living RM opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Nook with Bay Window. Large master Suite with beautiful updated Bath & sliding doors leading to back patio. Nice size 2nd BR also with updated private bath. In-Unit Laundry. Great community offers beautiful resort-like Heated swimming pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Shuffleboard & Playground, Water & Trash included in the Lease. Owner requests 1st, Last and $1,500 Security Deposit, 2 Small pets are welcome, $250.00 Deposit for each pet is non Refundable. Great Location., Just minutes to Honeymoon Beach/ Caladesi Island, Fred Howard Beach & Park, 15-20 Minutes to Clearwater Beach, 20-30 Minutes to Tampa Airport