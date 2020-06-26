2220 Chianti Pl.

Amenities
This is a 1/1 Palm Harbor condo is in a gated community, just North of Clearwater FL. A full sized washer & dryer in this furnished unit. There are 2 pools & a jacuzzi. Four golf courses within one mile. The Clubhouse has a mini-theater, a billiard room, a social events room & a fitness center.
The condo has 9ft.ceilings w/crown molding, central A.C., ceiling fans in LR&BR, a breakfast bar & an office space with high speed internet and upgraded TV cable service. The bedroom has a large walk in closet & a queen size bed. Laminate flooring in living room, dining area, and office.
All you will need are your clothes & toothbrush. THIS IS A NO SMOKING UNIT. NO PETS.
This condo is conveniently located near beaches, shopping, golf, restaurants, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Available 5/1/2018. ALL UTILITIES,CABLE AND INTERNET ARE INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT! Three month minimum lease. the rent is $1400.00 a month.
Rick