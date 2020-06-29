Rent Calculator
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 TALLEY DRIVE
220 Talley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
220 Talley Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home
Beautiful tile flooring and updated kitchen.
Sliding glass doors lead out to a screened patio and fenced yard.
This will not last long call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
220 TALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 220 TALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 TALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
220 TALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 TALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 220 TALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 220 TALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 TALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 220 TALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 220 TALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 TALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 TALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg