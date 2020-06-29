220 TALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home

Beautiful tile flooring and updated kitchen.

Sliding glass doors lead out to a screened patio and fenced yard.

This will not last long call today.