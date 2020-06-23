All apartments in Palm Harbor
2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826
2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826

2141 Portofino Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Portofino Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available for lease beginning March 15. This FURNISHED condo is located in the highly sought after community, Tuscany at Innisbrook. This is truly a first-class property! Completely furnished, and all major appliances are included (including washer/dryer). The bedroom offers a queen size bed, and there is also a queen size sleeper sofa in the living room. The furnishings are well maintained and very complimentary to the condo. There is also a screened porch to relax and enjoy the wooded view. Neutral color palettes flow throughout, and there are beautiful wood floors in the main living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom, and carpet in the bedroom, all color coordinated. This resort style community offers 2 HEATED POOLS, SPA, TENNIS COURT, CAR WASH STATION, Clubhouse with FREE Wi-Fi, FITNESS ROOM, Billiards, Air Hockey, and so much more! There is also a "guest suite" available on a nightly basis for your guests (fee varies depending on season)! Located in close proximity to the Innisbrook Golf Resort! Basic cable and trash service included in rent. Conveniently located near major shopping, dining, and so much more! It's just a short drive to some of the most popular beaches! Available for rent between March 31 and December 31. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have any available units?
2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have?
Some of 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 offers parking.
Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 has a pool.
Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have accessible units?
No, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826 has units with dishwashers.
