214 DRIFTWOOD PLACE

Neat as a pin best describes this tastefully fully furnished 2 bedroom + Florida Room single family home. Master bedroom w/ queen size bed, 2 twins in secondary bedroom and a queen size pull out couch in the Florida room. Carport provides covered parking as well as a great place enjoy the outdoors. Or sit on your back patio overlooking a large fully fenced back yard. Included: Water, trash, yard maintenance! One month minimum rental at $1,600 per month for off season months. Seasonal months only of December through March at $2,900 per month which would also include cable, internet and electric. Located in Palm Harbor and so close to the Gulf of Mexico so you can enjoy the soothing gulf breezes. Near shopping, restaurants, historical Tarpon Springs, Sunset Beach and Fred Howard Park.