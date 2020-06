Amenities

Two bedroom, 2 bath with garage in Tuscany at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor. Resort like life style. Gated community. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Garage downstairs. Beautiful club house with heated pool, gym, pool table, movie room and gathering room that can be reserved for private events. Great place to live, close to all shopping, movies, major roads, car dealerships, and Tampa International Airport as well as Clearwater-St Pete airport.