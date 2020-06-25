All apartments in Palm Harbor
2138 CHIANTI PLACE
2138 CHIANTI PLACE

2138 Chianti Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Chianti Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super nice 1 Bed 1 Bath/ 1 Garage Townhome in Tuscany at Innisbrook

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2138 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2138 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2138 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE offers parking.
Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
