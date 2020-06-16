2131 W Greenhollow Dr

Amenities
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen that overlooks the family room. Split bedroom floorplan with a large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beacon Groves is just minutes away from the Pinellas Trail, Lake Tarpon & Gulf accesses, multiple parks and marinas plus, great restaurants and shopping with local flare. Available 06/10/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/orV8FsOi444