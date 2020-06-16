All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

2131 W Greenhollow Dr

2131 W Greenhollow Dr · (813) 251-0001
Location

2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a spacious kitchen that overlooks the family room. Split bedroom floorplan with a large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Beacon Groves is just minutes away from the Pinellas Trail, Lake Tarpon & Gulf accesses, multiple parks and marinas plus, great restaurants and shopping with local flare. Available 06/10/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/orV8FsOi444

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have any available units?
2131 W Greenhollow Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have?
Some of 2131 W Greenhollow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 W Greenhollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2131 W Greenhollow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 W Greenhollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr does offer parking.
Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have a pool?
No, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 W Greenhollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 W Greenhollow Dr has units with dishwashers.
