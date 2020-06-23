All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
2107 PORTOFINO PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2107 PORTOFINO PLACE

2107 Portofino Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Portofino Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
WELCOME TO THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF TUSCANY AT INNISBROOK! BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH POOL, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURTS, RESERVED PARKING ALL IN A WONDERFUL SETTING THAT SITS IN AN 'A' RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT!
PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

