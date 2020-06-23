2107 PORTOFINO PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

WELCOME TO THIS FIRST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF TUSCANY AT INNISBROOK! BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH POOL, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURTS, RESERVED PARKING ALL IN A WONDERFUL SETTING THAT SITS IN AN 'A' RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT!

PETS ALLOWED!