Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

1950 KINGFISHER DRIVE

1950 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Kingfisher Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Patty Ann Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

