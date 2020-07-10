All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

180 Margie Street

180 Margie Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 Margie Street, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TENANT IN UNIT PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB

Schools:
Ozona Elementary
Palm Harbor Middle School
Palm Harbor University High School

Features:
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Kitchen
W/D Hook Up
Tile Through out the unit
Pet Welcome / Pet fee Applies / Size Restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Margie Street have any available units?
180 Margie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 180 Margie Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Margie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Margie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Margie Street is pet friendly.
Does 180 Margie Street offer parking?
No, 180 Margie Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 Margie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Margie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Margie Street have a pool?
No, 180 Margie Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Margie Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Margie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Margie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Margie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Margie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Margie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

