All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 147 BROOKSIDE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
147 BROOKSIDE COURT
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

147 BROOKSIDE COURT

147 Brookside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

147 Brookside Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This newly updated home features beautiful wood flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home and come with built-ins in the closets. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have any available units?
147 BROOKSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have?
Some of 147 BROOKSIDE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 BROOKSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
147 BROOKSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 BROOKSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 147 BROOKSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 BROOKSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg