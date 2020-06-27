147 BROOKSIDE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Find yourself in this beautiful home! This newly updated home features beautiful wood flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home and come with built-ins in the closets. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!