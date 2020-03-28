All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
1379 Saddle Court
1379 Saddle Court

1379 Saddle Court · No Longer Available
Location

1379 Saddle Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Saddle Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Saddle Court have any available units?
1379 Saddle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 1379 Saddle Court currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Saddle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Saddle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 Saddle Court is pet friendly.
Does 1379 Saddle Court offer parking?
No, 1379 Saddle Court does not offer parking.
Does 1379 Saddle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Saddle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Saddle Court have a pool?
Yes, 1379 Saddle Court has a pool.
Does 1379 Saddle Court have accessible units?
No, 1379 Saddle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Saddle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 Saddle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1379 Saddle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1379 Saddle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
