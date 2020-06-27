1 BAYWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot. Fenced yard. Attached garage. Backyard deck. Great front porch. Solar to offset electric cost. This place has it all. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room give you lots of room.