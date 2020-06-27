All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
1 BAYWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1 BAYWOOD DRIVE

1 Baywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Baywood Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Baywood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Corner lot. Fenced yard. Attached garage. Backyard deck. Great front porch. Solar to offset electric cost. This place has it all. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus room give you lots of room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

