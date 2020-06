Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Minutes from the Cypress Knoll Golf Club, this amazing 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ 2 car garage has a split floor plan with high ceilings is centered around a fantastic kitchen and Breakfast Nook. The kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers in the lower cabinets and molding around the top and bottom make this a fun place to cook and eat. Off the kitchen are bedrooms 2 and 3 and the guest bathroom. Go the other way out of the kitchen to the Dining Room or walk through the Great Room with the built in entertainment center on your way to the Master Suite and Office. The Master Suite boasts high ceilings and a walk in closet leading to a large Master Bathroom with Garden Tub and separate Shower. Your back patio is through stained wood French doors and is almost 300 Sq ft, half covered and half open to enjoy. Freshly painted interior and all new stainless steel appliances. Easy to Inspect