Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:57 PM

55 S Riverview Bend

55 Riverview Bnd S · (302) 743-8857
Location

55 Riverview Bnd S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2022 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light. Sit on your screened porch and watch the boats go by with unobstructed views. The master suite has sliders to the porch and bathroom with a walk-in shower. soaking tub and double vanities. Open floor plan expands from the kitchen thru the living areas with triple sliding doors onto the porch. A laundry room for your convenience. The Tidelands offers gated access with amenities galore > 2 pools (1 heated year-round), tree canopied walking/jogging trail, a fishing pier, clubhouse with party deck on overlooking the water, tennis courts, Fitness Center, & a card/game room for socializing. Close to everything in Palm Coast. Walk to European Village for dinner. Live the Salt Life now! Virtual walk-thru > https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PzQte5GorKm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 S Riverview Bend have any available units?
55 S Riverview Bend has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 S Riverview Bend have?
Some of 55 S Riverview Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 S Riverview Bend currently offering any rent specials?
55 S Riverview Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 S Riverview Bend pet-friendly?
No, 55 S Riverview Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 55 S Riverview Bend offer parking?
Yes, 55 S Riverview Bend does offer parking.
Does 55 S Riverview Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 S Riverview Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 S Riverview Bend have a pool?
Yes, 55 S Riverview Bend has a pool.
Does 55 S Riverview Bend have accessible units?
Yes, 55 S Riverview Bend has accessible units.
Does 55 S Riverview Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 S Riverview Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
