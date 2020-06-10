55 S Riverview Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light. Sit on your screened porch and watch the boats go by with unobstructed views. The master suite has sliders to the porch and bathroom with a walk-in shower. soaking tub and double vanities. Open floor plan expands from the kitchen thru the living areas with triple sliding doors onto the porch. A laundry room for your convenience. The Tidelands offers gated access with amenities galore > 2 pools (1 heated year-round), tree canopied walking/jogging trail, a fishing pier, clubhouse with party deck on overlooking the water, tennis courts, Fitness Center, & a card/game room for socializing. Close to everything in Palm Coast. Walk to European Village for dinner. Live the Salt Life now! Virtual walk-thru > https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PzQte5GorKm