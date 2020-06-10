All apartments in Palm Coast
22 Bruning Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:46 PM

22 Bruning Lane

22 Bruning Lane · (386) 237-7688
Location

22 Bruning Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Indian Trails

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home in Indian Trails. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room. Formal dining room. Spacious with plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Adorable breakfast nook. Large master bedroom has adjoining master bath equipped with walk-in closet, double sinks, shower and tub combo. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Hallway has linen closet perfect for storage. Laundry room has plenty of shelving for all the extra things to store. 2 car garage. Enjoy the spectacular Florida room which overlooks a lovely backyard a great place for the kids to enjoy and to entertain friends and family. shopping, dining, walking and biking paths, convenience of US-1, Pine Lakes Golf Club, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Bruning Lane have any available units?
22 Bruning Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 22 Bruning Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22 Bruning Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Bruning Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22 Bruning Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 22 Bruning Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22 Bruning Lane does offer parking.
Does 22 Bruning Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Bruning Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Bruning Lane have a pool?
No, 22 Bruning Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22 Bruning Lane have accessible units?
No, 22 Bruning Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Bruning Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Bruning Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Bruning Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Bruning Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
