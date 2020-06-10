22 Bruning Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets

Beautiful brick home in Indian Trails. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room. Formal dining room. Spacious with plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Adorable breakfast nook. Large master bedroom has adjoining master bath equipped with walk-in closet, double sinks, shower and tub combo. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Hallway has linen closet perfect for storage. Laundry room has plenty of shelving for all the extra things to store. 2 car garage. Enjoy the spectacular Florida room which overlooks a lovely backyard a great place for the kids to enjoy and to entertain friends and family. shopping, dining, walking and biking paths, convenience of US-1, Pine Lakes Golf Club, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!