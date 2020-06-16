All apartments in Palm Coast
13 Bruning Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

13 Bruning Lane

13 Bruning Lane · (386) 569-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Bruning Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Indian Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, 4 bed, 2 bath located in desirable Palm Coast. The perfect spot to vacation and enjoy all the great outdooractivitiesfeaturing: kayaking, boating, fishing, swimming, vast amount of eateries, miles of walking and biking paths, shopping and much more. This home is over 2100 sq ft. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. All bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closets that have an abundant space for storage. Kitchen features include: plenty of cabinetry and counter space, microwave, coffeepot, toaster, smooth top, dishwasher, all necessary dishes and silverware, including a pantry. Cozy "Florida Room", to enjoy your morning coffee. Large master bedroom. Master bath has a large all tile walk-in shower, his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Nearby: convenience of US-1, I-95, St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. Make this your next memorable vacation spot. Enjoy the not onyl the beaches, but you may get a glimpse of dolphins, ghost crabs, sting rays and the local birds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Bruning Lane have any available units?
13 Bruning Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Bruning Lane have?
Some of 13 Bruning Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Bruning Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Bruning Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Bruning Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13 Bruning Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 13 Bruning Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Bruning Lane does offer parking.
Does 13 Bruning Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Bruning Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Bruning Lane have a pool?
No, 13 Bruning Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13 Bruning Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Bruning Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Bruning Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Bruning Lane has units with dishwashers.
