13 Bruning Lane

Charming, 4 bed, 2 bath located in desirable Palm Coast. The perfect spot to vacation and enjoy all the great outdooractivitiesfeaturing: kayaking, boating, fishing, swimming, vast amount of eateries, miles of walking and biking paths, shopping and much more. This home is over 2100 sq ft. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. All bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closets that have an abundant space for storage. Kitchen features include: plenty of cabinetry and counter space, microwave, coffeepot, toaster, smooth top, dishwasher, all necessary dishes and silverware, including a pantry. Cozy "Florida Room", to enjoy your morning coffee. Large master bedroom. Master bath has a large all tile walk-in shower, his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Nearby: convenience of US-1, I-95, St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. Make this your next memorable vacation spot. Enjoy the not onyl the beaches, but you may get a glimpse of dolphins, ghost crabs, sting rays and the local birds.