Spacious pool home located in desirable Palm harbor. Home close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. Split floor plan, screened covered porches, beautiful pool and hot tub. Fenced Back yard. granite countertops, tile floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
111 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 111 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fleetwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.