All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 111 Fleetwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
111 Fleetwood Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

111 Fleetwood Drive

111 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

111 Fleetwood Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious pool home located in desirable Palm harbor. Home close to shopping, restaurants and beaches. Split floor plan, screened covered porches, beautiful pool and hot tub. Fenced Back yard. granite countertops, tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
111 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 111 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Fleetwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Fleetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Fleetwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Fleetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 111 Fleetwood Drive has a pool.
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach