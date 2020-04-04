2510 SW Danbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village. There is a community center, playground, tennis courts and pool. This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking.



Large screened in patio for relaxing and enjoying the outside. Unit is tiled throughout on the first floor with carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms. The kitchen has elegant black cabinetry with upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and flat top range) and plenty of storage. There is a pass through in the kitchen looking into the dining room which has a wall unit with matching cabinetry as well. The half bath downstairs has a full washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master has a shower only. Dual sinks. Walk-in closet.



NO PETS! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash service is NOT included with rents.

Call now to find out more about this lovely community and our criteria. Community has Rules and Regulations.



(RLNE5431971)