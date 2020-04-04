All apartments in Palm City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

2510 SW Danbury Lane

2510 Southwest Danbury Lane · (772) 380-9011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm City
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2510 SW Danbury Lane · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village. There is a community center, playground, tennis courts and pool. This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking.

Large screened in patio for relaxing and enjoying the outside. Unit is tiled throughout on the first floor with carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms. The kitchen has elegant black cabinetry with upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and flat top range) and plenty of storage. There is a pass through in the kitchen looking into the dining room which has a wall unit with matching cabinetry as well. The half bath downstairs has a full washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master has a shower only. Dual sinks. Walk-in closet.

NO PETS! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Trash service is NOT included with rents.
Call now to find out more about this lovely community and our criteria. Community has Rules and Regulations.

(RLNE5431971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have any available units?
2510 SW Danbury Lane has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have?
Some of 2510 SW Danbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 SW Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2510 SW Danbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 SW Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2510 SW Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2510 SW Danbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 SW Danbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2510 SW Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2510 SW Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 SW Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 SW Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 SW Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
