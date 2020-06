Amenities

Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment. PRIVATE Dock with ramp & fish cleaning station will take a 60+ Ft boat. Double wide driveway offers plenty of parking too! Located just minutes to downtown Stuart or the St. Lucie Inlet & ocean by boat. ''A'' rated schools & community ramp, riverfront park & playground all help make this property the perfect boater's choice!