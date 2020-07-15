All apartments in Palm Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 1:31 AM

The Ambassador

2730 South Ocean Boulevard · (888) 817-8605
Location

2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Studio

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,356

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$2,356

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$2,356

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ambassador.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves. There is nothing like beachfront living, indulge in the beach life splendors The Ambassador has to offer! If you are looking for casual, modern beachfront living – Look no further than The Ambassador Palm Beach.

Each of our luxury studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are situated with spacious beach themed floorplans with tile flooring throughout. Modernized kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, contemporary fixtures. Large picture windows framing breathtaking ocean, coastline or city views in the area. With both furnished beach suites and unfurnished apartments homes available, The Ambassador has many flexible options for your rental living needs.

In addition to The Ambassador’s desired location and breathtaking views, our Palm Beach luxury apartments offer several other exceptional amenities including an onsite restaurant, luxurious spa & salon, 24-hour fitness center, refreshing open deck pool, knowledgeable and friendly on-site management team, and so much more. Contact us today to schedule a tour and make The Ambassador your new luxury home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ambassador have any available units?
The Ambassador has 8 units available starting at $2,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ambassador have?
Some of The Ambassador's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ambassador currently offering any rent specials?
The Ambassador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ambassador pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ambassador is pet friendly.
Does The Ambassador offer parking?
No, The Ambassador does not offer parking.
Does The Ambassador have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ambassador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ambassador have a pool?
Yes, The Ambassador has a pool.
Does The Ambassador have accessible units?
No, The Ambassador does not have accessible units.
Does The Ambassador have units with dishwashers?
No, The Ambassador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Ambassador have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ambassador has units with air conditioning.
