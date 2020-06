Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental. 4 Bedrooms, 4 baths, 1 half bath. Pool. Close to the beach and town.