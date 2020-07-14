All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Gardens East

2750 Rio Vista Blvd · (954) 210-5179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0102 · Avail. now

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gardens East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
Gardens East Apartments is an oasis east of I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. There are numerous rental apartments in Palm Beach Gardens; but none offer the lifestyle, service and floor plan design choices offered by Gardens East. Experience something unique at Gardens East Apartments. These spacious Palm Beach Gardens apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms situated in a park-like setting among beautiful lakes and lush tropical landscaping. Relax at one of two sparkling swimming pools, alleviate your stress in the club-class fitness center or perfect your serve on the tennis court. There is even a racquetball court, volleyball court, grilling stations and lakeside dining pavilion. All of this is just outside of your door at in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Gardens East has the amenities, the exceptional resident service and incredible apartment homes, but what about the location? Gardens East features apartments in Palm Beach Gardens is located near I-95. Please call for an ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $325 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $0/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gardens East have any available units?
Gardens East has 33 units available starting at $1,484 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gardens East have?
Some of Gardens East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gardens East currently offering any rent specials?
Gardens East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gardens East pet-friendly?
Yes, Gardens East is pet friendly.
Does Gardens East offer parking?
Yes, Gardens East offers parking.
Does Gardens East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gardens East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gardens East have a pool?
Yes, Gardens East has a pool.
Does Gardens East have accessible units?
No, Gardens East does not have accessible units.
Does Gardens East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gardens East has units with dishwashers.
Does Gardens East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gardens East has units with air conditioning.
