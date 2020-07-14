Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed

Gardens East Apartments is an oasis east of I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. There are numerous rental apartments in Palm Beach Gardens; but none offer the lifestyle, service and floor plan design choices offered by Gardens East. Experience something unique at Gardens East Apartments. These spacious Palm Beach Gardens apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms situated in a park-like setting among beautiful lakes and lush tropical landscaping. Relax at one of two sparkling swimming pools, alleviate your stress in the club-class fitness center or perfect your serve on the tennis court. There is even a racquetball court, volleyball court, grilling stations and lakeside dining pavilion. All of this is just outside of your door at in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Gardens East has the amenities, the exceptional resident service and incredible apartment homes, but what about the location? Gardens East features apartments in Palm Beach Gardens is located near I-95. Please call for an ...