Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Available January 2020- $8,000/moRENTED Feb & Mar 2020Avaialble April 2020- $6,500/moAvailable May-Nov $5,500/moAvailable Dec- $6,500/moNo detail has been overlooked in this totally renovated and professionally decorated and designed Golf Villa! Welcome to 704 Club Drive located in the desirable PGA National, home of the Honda Classic. This home offers everything needed to live the Florida lifestyle, just bring your suitcase. PGA national offers true resort-style living with high-end dining, resort-style pool, and spa, fitness center, golf, tennis and more. Community features include swimming pool, sidewalks, parks. Centrally located to shops, area dining highways and airports. This one is not to be missed!!