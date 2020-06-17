All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Location

704 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available January 2020- $8,000/moRENTED Feb & Mar 2020Avaialble April 2020- $6,500/moAvailable May-Nov $5,500/moAvailable Dec- $6,500/moNo detail has been overlooked in this totally renovated and professionally decorated and designed Golf Villa! Welcome to 704 Club Drive located in the desirable PGA National, home of the Honda Classic. This home offers everything needed to live the Florida lifestyle, just bring your suitcase. PGA national offers true resort-style living with high-end dining, resort-style pool, and spa, fitness center, golf, tennis and more. Community features include swimming pool, sidewalks, parks. Centrally located to shops, area dining highways and airports. This one is not to be missed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Club Drive have any available units?
704 Club Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Club Drive have?
Some of 704 Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 704 Club Drive offer parking?
No, 704 Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 704 Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 704 Club Drive has a pool.
Does 704 Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
