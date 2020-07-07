All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4907 Midtown Lane

4907 Midtown Lane · (561) 523-0360
Location

4907 Midtown Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$1,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
Luxury 1/1 condominium on 3rd floor in desirable gated Residence At Midtown. Secured building entrance with lobby. Open Kitchen to living room, dining area and private patio with garden view. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Other upgrades are: crown moldings, hurricane impact window, large washer and dryer inside. Resort style living, swimming pool w/ spa, modern clubhouse w/ gym, media/ business center, kitchen, manager on site. Conveniently located in the middle of upscale dining, shopping, festivals...Minutes to Turnpike, I-95, ocean...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Midtown Lane have any available units?
4907 Midtown Lane has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4907 Midtown Lane have?
Some of 4907 Midtown Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Midtown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Midtown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Midtown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Midtown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane offer parking?
No, 4907 Midtown Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 Midtown Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4907 Midtown Lane has a pool.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane have accessible units?
No, 4907 Midtown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Midtown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Midtown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Midtown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
