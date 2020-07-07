4907 Midtown Lane

Amenities
Luxury 1/1 condominium on 3rd floor in desirable gated Residence At Midtown. Secured building entrance with lobby. Open Kitchen to living room, dining area and private patio with garden view. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Other upgrades are: crown moldings, hurricane impact window, large washer and dryer inside. Resort style living, swimming pool w/ spa, modern clubhouse w/ gym, media/ business center, kitchen, manager on site. Conveniently located in the middle of upscale dining, shopping, festivals...Minutes to Turnpike, I-95, ocean...