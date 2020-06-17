2094 Dickens Ter

Amenities

NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment



Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom suites upstairs. 3 car garage w/750 sf 1 bedrm apt above garage w full bath, kitchen&stacked washer & dryer. EXTREMELY low energy bills. Comes w Cable, Internet & Landscape Maintenance. Easy access to I-95&Florida Turnpike. Few miles away. Surrounded by best golf courses in the country including PGA National Resort. Shopping at Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Outlets, City Place, and Worth Avenue. Walking distance to Benjamin private school. Great public school zone. Neighboring Jupiter has some of the most waterfront dining spot. Spectacular WIFI clubhouse with large fitness center and resort style pool

