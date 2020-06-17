All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
2094 Dickens Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2094 Dickens Ter

2094 Dickens Terrace · (561) 660-3909
Location

2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 3760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251

Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom suites upstairs. 3 car garage w/750 sf 1 bedrm apt above garage w full bath, kitchen&stacked washer & dryer. EXTREMELY low energy bills. Comes w Cable, Internet & Landscape Maintenance. Easy access to I-95&Florida Turnpike. Few miles away. Surrounded by best golf courses in the country including PGA National Resort. Shopping at Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Outlets, City Place, and Worth Avenue. Walking distance to Benjamin private school. Great public school zone. Neighboring Jupiter has some of the most waterfront dining spot. Spectacular WIFI clubhouse with large fitness center and resort style pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274251
Property Id 274251

(RLNE5757784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Dickens Ter have any available units?
2094 Dickens Ter has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2094 Dickens Ter have?
Some of 2094 Dickens Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 Dickens Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Dickens Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Dickens Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2094 Dickens Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Dickens Ter does offer parking.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2094 Dickens Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2094 Dickens Ter has a pool.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter have accessible units?
No, 2094 Dickens Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Dickens Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Dickens Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Dickens Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
