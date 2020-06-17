1320 13th Ter Terrace

Amenities
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath CBS Villa/Townhouse w/ Golf Course Views. Many Features Include 2019 Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Beautiful Cabinets w/ Granite Counter Tops Throughout, Accordion Hurricane Shutters, Large Diagonal Tile, Walk In Pantry, 2 Parking Spots Right Out Front, Downstairs Bedroom Has Custom Closet Barn Doors, A Rated Schools, 3 Sliders Over Looking Large Patio & Great For Entertaining. Glenwood Community Offers Pool, Playground, Basketball, Pickleball, Racquetball, Tennis, Serene Parks & Walking Trails.