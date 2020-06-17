All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
1320 13th Ter Terrace

1320 13th Terrace · (561) 531-2004
Location

1320 13th Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath CBS Villa/Townhouse w/ Golf Course Views. Many Features Include 2019 Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Beautiful Cabinets w/ Granite Counter Tops Throughout, Accordion Hurricane Shutters, Large Diagonal Tile, Walk In Pantry, 2 Parking Spots Right Out Front, Downstairs Bedroom Has Custom Closet Barn Doors, A Rated Schools, 3 Sliders Over Looking Large Patio & Great For Entertaining. Glenwood Community Offers Pool, Playground, Basketball, Pickleball, Racquetball, Tennis, Serene Parks & Walking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have any available units?
1320 13th Ter Terrace has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have?
Some of 1320 13th Ter Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 13th Ter Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1320 13th Ter Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 13th Ter Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1320 13th Ter Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1320 13th Ter Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 13th Ter Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1320 13th Ter Terrace has a pool.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1320 13th Ter Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 13th Ter Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 13th Ter Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 13th Ter Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
