Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:20 PM

112 Andalusia Way SE

112 Andalusia Way · (561) 626-7000
Location

112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mirasol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home. Over sized windows capture the tranquil views as you enjoy, relaxing in the light filled family room, and kitchen. The master suite has long water vistas, spacious walk in closet the master bath has a soaking tub, dual sinks, and walk in shower. The private outdoor screened patio is perfect for relaxing. Sport Membership privileges available with this Furnished rental. Enjoy Mirasol's Country Club lifestyle with its new full luxury spa & fitness center, aquatics center, tennis facility, 15 clay courts, 2 championship golf courses, practice range, fam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have any available units?
112 Andalusia Way SE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Andalusia Way SE have?
Some of 112 Andalusia Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Andalusia Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
112 Andalusia Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Andalusia Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 112 Andalusia Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 112 Andalusia Way SE does offer parking.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Andalusia Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have a pool?
No, 112 Andalusia Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have accessible units?
No, 112 Andalusia Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Andalusia Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Andalusia Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Andalusia Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
