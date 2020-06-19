Sign Up
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:37 PM
10290 N Military Trail
10290 North Military Trail
·
(561) 339-0866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
10290 North Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 7a · Avail. now
$1,500
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo comes completely furnished, turn key. Close to shopping, restaurants, the Gardens Mall,I -95 and turnpike.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 10290 N Military Trail have any available units?
10290 N Military Trail has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10290 N Military Trail have?
Some of 10290 N Military Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10290 N Military Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10290 N Military Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10290 N Military Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10290 N Military Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens
.
Does 10290 N Military Trail offer parking?
No, 10290 N Military Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10290 N Military Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10290 N Military Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10290 N Military Trail have a pool?
No, 10290 N Military Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10290 N Military Trail have accessible units?
No, 10290 N Military Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10290 N Military Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10290 N Military Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10290 N Military Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10290 N Military Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
